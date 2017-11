BRIEF-Elbit Imaging Says Unit Signed A Agreement For Sale Of Its Entire Shareholding In The Company Which Owns The Radisson Hotel Complex In Bucharest

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Elbit Imaging Ltd:

* ELBIT IMAGING SAYS UNIT SIGNED A AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ITS ENTIRE SHAREHOLDING IN THE COMPANY WHICH OWNS THE RADISSON HOTEL COMPLEX IN BUCHAREST

* ELBIT IMAGING LTD SAYS AGREEMENT HAS BEEN SIGNED WITH AN ACQUISITION VEHICLE JOINTLY OWNED BY 2 INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT FUNDS - SEC FILING‍​

* ELBIT IMAGING LTD - THE ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS TO BE DERIVED FROM THE TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY €81 MILLION‍​