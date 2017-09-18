FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elbit Systems to reorganize the business of CYBERBIT
Mergers & Acquisitions - Asias
September 18, 2017 / 7:19 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Elbit Systems to reorganize the business of CYBERBIT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Elbit Systems Ltd -

* Elbit systems to reorganize the business of CYBERBIT

* Elbit Systems Ltd - Will reorganize business of CYBERBIT solutions ltd., its wholly-owned subsidiary

* Elbit Systems Ltd - Defense Cyber Intelligence and Cyber Security business will be integrated with Elbit Systems land

* Elbit Systems Ltd - Reorganization will become effective as of January 1, 2018

* Elbit Systems Ltd - C4i division and commercial cyber business will continue to operate under CYBERBIT Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

