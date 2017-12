Dec 19 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp:

* ELDORADO GOLD PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON GREEK ARBITRATION

* SAYS ‍CONFIRMS THAT AT REQUEST OF ARBITRAL PANEL, 90-DAY ARBITRATION PERIOD HAS BEEN EXTENDED BY 60 DAYS TO NOW END ON APRIL 6, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: