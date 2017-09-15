FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Eldorado Gold receives further Olympias permits
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
September 15, 2017 / 2:42 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Eldorado Gold receives further Olympias permits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp

* Eldorado Gold receives further Olympias permits

* Says ‍received approval of technical study for old Olympias mine closure and installation permit for paste plant at Olympias​

* Says ‍at this time, remaining outstanding is issuance of amended electromechanical installation permit for Skouries Flotation Plant​

* Says ‍remaining outstanding is issuance include other matters including, but not limited to, relocation of antiquities at Skouries Site​

* Says upon receipt of required Skouries Permit, company will then be in a position to re-assess its investment options in greece​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.