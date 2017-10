BRIEF-Eldorado Gold reports Q3 loss $0.01/shr

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp

* Eldorado Gold reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.00

* Q3 loss per share $0.01

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eldorado Gold Corp - qtrly gold production of 70,053 ounces versus 73,499 ounces‍​

* Eldorado Gold Corp qtrly ‍all-in sustaining cash cost for gold $925 per ounce versus $777 per ounce​

* Eldorado Gold Corp - qtrly gold ounces sold 65,439 ounces versus 73,740 ounces

* Eldorado Gold Corp - in quarter, ‍slower spending is attributable to ongoing delays in timely granting of required permits by Greek government​

* Eldorado Gold Corp - qtrly revenues $95.4 million versus $116.2 million ‍​

* Q3 revenue view $104.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eldorado gold - ‍Paul N. Wright, co’s vice chairman, has notified his intention to resign from board of directors effective December 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: