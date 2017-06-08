FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eldorado Gold responds to Greece
June 8, 2017

BRIEF-Eldorado Gold responds to Greece

June 8 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp:

* Eldorado Gold provides statement

* Eldorado Gold Corp- Eldorado Gold confirms it has not received formal notification or any details of any arbitration proceedings

* Eldorado Gold Corp- "at this time, eldorado's operations and development projects are continuing to plan"

* Eldorado Gold Corp - Eldorado's operations and development projects are continuing to plan

* Eldorado Gold Corp - consistently received positive decisions from Greece's council of state in 18 cases confirming integrity of its permits

* Eldorado Gold Corp - statement in response to statement posted on Greek Ministry of energy and environment's website on June 8 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

