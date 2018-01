Jan 16 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp:

* ELDORADO ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY 2017 OPERATIONAL RESULTS AND PARTIAL 2018 GUIDANCE

* ELDORADO GOLD CORP - PRELIMINARY 2017 GOLD PRODUCTION OF 285,919 OUNCES

* ELDORADO GOLD CORP - PRELIMINARY 2017 CASH OPERATING COSTS AVERAGED $509 PER OUNCE

* ELDORADO GOLD CORP - PRELIMINARY 2017 ALL IN SUSTAINING COSTS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $900 PER OUNCE