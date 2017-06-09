FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Electromed says entered settlement with centers for medicare and medicaid services
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 9, 2017 / 8:58 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Electromed says entered settlement with centers for medicare and medicaid services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Electromed Inc

* Electromed Inc - on June 5 co entered settlement agreement with centers for medicare and medicaid services - SEC filing

* Electromed Inc - under settlement agreement, company estimates CMS will pay approximately $1.1 million to company - SEC filing

* Electromed Inc - settlement with respect to about 700 medicare fee-for-service claims submitted by co between 2012 through 2015

* Electromed Inc - of estimated $1.1 million settlement payment, $0.9 million will be recognized as revenue during company s fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2017

* Electromed- claims submitted by co company between 2012 through 2015 amount to about $2.9 million in original claims based on medicare allowable rates Source text - bit.ly/2r44iZo Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.