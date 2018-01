Jan 26 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc:

* ELECTRONIC ARTS, ESPN, DISNEY XD AND THE NFL ANNOUNCE FIRST LONG-TERM, MULTI-EVENT COMPETITIVE GAMING NETWORK AGREEMENT

* ELECTRONIC ARTS - CO, NFL ARE TEAMING UP WITH ESPN & DISNEY XD FOR EXCLUSIVE BROADCASTS OF UPCOMING EA SPORTS MADDEN NFL 18 CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: