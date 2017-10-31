FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Electronic Arts reports qtrly loss per share of $0.07
October 31, 2017 / 9:46 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Electronic Arts reports qtrly loss per share of $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc:

* Qtrly loss per share $0.07; Qtrly total net revenue $959 million versus $898 million

* Sees FY 2018 net revenue of about $5.08 billion; Sees FY 2018 earnings per share of about $3.63

* Sees FY 2018 operating cash flow of about $1.6 billion; Sees FY 2018 net bookings of about $5.15 billion

* Sees Q3 net revenue of about $1.14 billion; Sees Q3 loss per share of about $0.21; Sees Q3 net bookings of about $2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

