BRIEF-Electronic Arts reports qtrly loss per share of $0.07

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc:

* Qtrly loss per share $0.07; Qtrly total net revenue $959 million versus $898 million

* Sees FY 2018 net revenue of about $5.08 billion; Sees FY 2018 earnings per share of about $3.63

* Sees FY 2018 operating cash flow of about $1.6 billion; Sees FY 2018 net bookings of about $5.15 billion

* Sees Q3 net revenue of about $1.14 billion; Sees Q3 loss per share of about $0.21; Sees Q3 net bookings of about $2 billion