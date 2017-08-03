FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Electronics For Imaging may be unable to file Q2 10-Q on time
#Regulatory News - Americas
August 3, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Electronics For Imaging may be unable to file Q2 10-Q on time

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Electronics For Imaging Inc

* Electronics For Imaging-postponing conference call for Q2 preliminary results to enable co to complete assessment of timing of recognition of revenue​

* Electronics For Imaging Inc - ‍assessment is related to certain transactions involving sales contract for one or more large format printers​

* Electronics For Imaging-in process of completing assessment of effectiveness of current, historical disclosure controls & internal control on financial reporting​

* Electronics For Imaging Inc - ‍expects to report a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting related to the matter​

* Electronics For Imaging Inc - ‍also expects to report that EFI's disclosure controls were not effective in prior periods​

* Electronics For Imaging Inc - ‍EFI may be unable to file its form 10-Q for Q2 of 2017 on a timely basis​

* Electronics For Imaging-‍audit committee of board is conducting independent review related to matter, retained independent professionals to assist in review​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

