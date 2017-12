BRIEF-Elegant Hotels Says Deal Talk With Melia Hotels End

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Elegant Hotels Group Plc:

* ELEGANT HOTELS GROUP - STATEMENT RE PRESS SPECULATION

* ELEGANT HOTELS GROUP PLC - HOTELS NOTES RECENT PRESS SPECULATION CONCERNING POSSIBILITY OF AN OFFER BEING MADE FOR ELEGANT HOTELS

* ELEGANT HOTELS GROUP PLC - HAD RECEIVED AN APPROACH FROM MELIA HOTELS INTERNATIONAL SA “MELIA HOTELS” RELATING TO A POSSIBLE ALL CASH OFFER

* ELEGANT HOTELS GROUP PLC - DISCUSSIONS WITH MELIA HOTELS HAVE NOW BEEN TERMINATED

* ELEGANT HOTELS - MELIA HOTELS DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE AN OFFER TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF ELEGANT HOTELS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: