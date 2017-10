Oct 12 (Reuters) - Elegant Hotels Group Plc

* ‍TRADING SINCE INTERIM RESULTS IN JUNE HAS REMAINED IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍GROUP ALSO CONFIRMS THAT TREASURE BEACH HOTEL IS ON TRACK TO REOPEN FOR BUSINESS AT START OF PEAK TOURIST SEASON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)