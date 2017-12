BRIEF-Elekta Q2 core profit beat expectations, orders lag

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Elekta Ab:

* Q2 ‍GROSS ORDER INTAKE AMOUNTED TO SEK 3,267 M (3,383),​

* SAYS ‍OUR TARGETS FOR YEAR ARE CLEAR - WE WILL DELIVER PROFITABLE GROWTH AND REACH AN EBITA MARGIN EXCEEDING 20 PERCENT THROUGH GROWTH AND OUR WORK WITH CONTINUOUS OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENTS​

* Q2 ‍NET SALES WAS SEK 2,802 M (2,434)​

* Q2 ‍ADJUSTED EBITA* AMOUNTED TO SEK 509 M (391)​

* REUTERS POLL: ELEKTA FISCAL Q2 ORDER INTAKE SEEN AT SEK 3.5 BILLION, ADJUSTED EBITA AT SEK 432 MILLION

* SAYS ON ELEKTA UNITY: WE ADJUST OUR TARGET FOR THE FIRST 75 ORDERS TO THE FIRST HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2020‍​