Nov 10 (Reuters) - Elekta Ab (Publ)

* Elekta has decided to add additional functional imaging capabilities to its MR-linac (Unity) and to spend more time on validating its linac control system

* CE mark for Unity is currently expected during the first half of 2018 instead of the end of 2017.