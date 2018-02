Jan 31 (Reuters) - Elekta Ab (Publ):

* THE OTTAWA HOSPITAL ACQUIRES SEVERAL ELEKTA VERSA HD DEVICES FOR ADVANCED CANCER TREATMENT

* The total value of the agreement is almost USD 29 million over eight years. Approximately USD 13 million will be booked in the third quarter of Elekta’s 2017/18 fiscal year. The first Versa HD deliveries are scheduled for 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)