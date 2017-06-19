FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
June 19, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Element Lifestyle Retirement Inc :

* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing

* Element Lifestyle Retirement- announces non-brokered private placement offering of unsecured convertible debentures for gross proceeds of up to C$6 million

* Element Lifestyle Retirement -each debenture to have issue price of CDN$100, term of 5 years from issuance date, bear interest at rate of 7% per annum

* Element Lifestyle Retirement-intends to use net proceeds to fund portion of purchase price of 1.96 acre property located along harbourside of victoria at bayview place

* Element Lifestyle Retirement-co may redeem debentures in cash on, after July 1, 2019, in whole or in part from time to time without bonus or penalty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

