BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing

June 19 (Reuters) - Element Lifestyle Retirement Inc :

* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing

* Element Lifestyle Retirement- announces non-brokered private placement offering of unsecured convertible debentures for gross proceeds of up to C$6 million

* Element Lifestyle Retirement -each debenture to have issue price of CDN$100, term of 5 years from issuance date, bear interest at rate of 7% per annum

* Element Lifestyle Retirement-intends to use net proceeds to fund portion of purchase price of 1.96 acre property located along harbourside of victoria at bayview place

* Element Lifestyle Retirement-co may redeem debentures in cash on, after July 1, 2019, in whole or in part from time to time without bonus or penalty