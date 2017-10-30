FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2017 / 8:30 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Elevate Credit Inc qtrly ‍shr $0.01​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Elevate Credit Inc

* Elevate credit - ‍for fy2017, expects total revenue of $670 million to $680 million, net income of $10 million to $15 million, adjusted ebitda of $90 million to $100 million​

* Elevate credit inc - ‍revenues for q3 of 2017 totaled $172.9 million, which was a 12.3% increase from $153.9 million for prior-year period​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $175.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $201.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $683.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2ltuZIL) Further company coverage:

