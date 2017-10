Oct 13 (Reuters) - Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc

* Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc - ‍appointed Richard F. Fitzgerald, age 54, as company’s interim Chief Financial Officer, effective October 13, 2017​

* Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc - ‍on October 6, 2017, John J. McCabe resigned as Chief Financial Officer of company, effective as of October 20, 2017​