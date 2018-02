BRIEF-Eli Lilly Announces Positive Top-Line Phase 3 Results For Taltz

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co:

* LILLY ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE PHASE 3 RESULTS FOR TALTZ® (IXEKIZUMAB) IN ANKYLOSING SPONDYLITIS (RADIOGRAPHIC AXIAL SPONDYLOARTHRITIS)

* ELI LILLY AND CO - TALTZ(®) (IXEKIZUMAB) MET PRIMARY AND ALL KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS IN COAST-V

* ELI LILLY AND CO - PLANS TO SUBMIT DETAILED DATA FROM COAST-V FOR DISCLOSURE AT SCIENTIFIC MEETINGS AND IN PEER-REVIEWED JOURNALS LATER THIS YEAR

* ELI LILLY AND CO - PLANS TO SUBMIT FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS PENDING ADDITIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING TALTZ DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM LATER THIS YEAR

* ELI LILLY AND CO - ‍TALTZ DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF AS, WHEN COMPARED TO PLACEBO​