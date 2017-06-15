FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2017 / 4:21 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Eli Lilly files supplemental biologics license application with FDA for Taltz

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co

* Eular 2017: Lilly's Taltz (ixekizumab) demonstrated significant improvements in disease signs and symptoms at 24 weeks among patients with active psoriatic arthritis who had prior inadequate response or intolerance to TNF inhibitors

* Eli Lilly and Co - Lilly has filed a supplemental biologics license application with FDA for Taltz as a treatment of adult patients with active PSA

* Eli Lilly - patients treated with either dosing regimen of Taltz experienced significant improvements compared with placebo in other key secondary measures

* Eli Lilly and Co - submissions to other regulatory agencies around world are expected later in the year for Taltz

* Eli Lilly and Co- serious adverse events and discontinuation rates due to adverse events were not significantly different between treatment groups

* Incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events was greater with Taltz treatment compared with placebo

* Taltz is also in Phase 3 trials for treatment of radiographic and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

