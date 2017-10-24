FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Eli Lilly reports Q3 EPS $0.53
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 24, 2017 / 10:48 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Eli Lilly reports Q3 EPS $0.53

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co

* Lilly reports third-quarter results, announces strategic review of Elanco Animal Health

* Q3 earnings per share $0.53

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $22.4 billion to $22.7 billion

* Q3 revenue $5.658 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.52 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.15 to $4.25

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.73 to $1.83

* ‍Reviewing strategic alternatives for Elanco Animal Health, including an initial public offering, merger, sale​

* ‍For Q3 of 2017, Alimta generated worldwide revenue of $514.5 million, which decreased 10 percent compared with Q3 of 2016​

* Qtrly ‍non-GAAP eps $1.05​

* Qtrly Cymbalta sales $‍​183.2 million versus $313.5 million

* ‍Company’s worldwide Jardiance revenue during Q3 of 2017 was $127.2 million, an increase of 168 percent compared with Q3 of 2016​

* ‍Review of strategic alternatives for Elanco Animal Health may also include retention of the business

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.16, revenue view $22.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍In Q3 of 2017, company recognized asset impairment, restructuring and other special charges of $406.5 million​

* Co will provide an update on ​‍review of strategic alternatives for Elanco Animal Health no later than middle of 2018

* ‍Is exploring strategic options for Posilac, including seeking a buyer for molecule and its Augusta manufacturing site​

* Sees no product supply risk or other significant financial impact at this time following hurricane Maria​

* ‍Charges related to U.S. voluntary early retirement program will be recognized in Q4 of 2017​

* ‍Charges in Q3 are also associated with severance costs incurred as a result of actions taken to reduce company’s cost structure​

* ‍Charges in Q3 are also associated with asset impairments related to lower projected revenue for Posilac​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.