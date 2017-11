Oct 31 (Reuters) - ELIOR GROUP SA:

* ‍PEDRO FONTANA HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS GROUP‘S INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WITH EFFECT FROM NOVEMBER 1, 2017.​

* ‍GILLES COJAN HAS BEEN NAMED CHAIRMAN OF ELIOR GROUP'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WITH EFFECT FROM NOVEMBER 1, 2017.​