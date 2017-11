BRIEF-Elior Group revises its profitability guidance for FY 2016-2017

Nov 17 (Reuters) - ELIOR GROUP SA:

* ELIOR GROUP SA - ELIOR GROUP REVISES ITS PROFITABILITY GUIDANCE FOR FY 2016-2017

* ‍FOR FY 2016-2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN EXPECTED TO COME IN AT 8.3%​

* FY 2016-17, REVENUE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 8.9%, WITH 3.6% ORGANIC GROWTH

* ‍PHILIPPE GUILLEMOT TO BE APPOINTED AS ELIOR GROUP‘S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ON DECEMBER 5, 2017​

* FY 2016-17, TARGET OF SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL NOT BE MET

* ‍FOR FY 2016-17 LOWER THAN PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED TARGET OF A 20 TO 30 BASIS-POINT INCREASE IN ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN COMPARED WITH 8.5% REPORTED FOR FY 2015-2016​

* ‍REVISION REFLECTS IMPACT OF HURRICANE IRMA IN SEPTEMBER, BOTH ON CONTRACT CATERING AND CONCESSION CATERING BUSINESSES​

* FOR FY 2016/2017 SEES ‍HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED TARGET OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF AT LEAST 3%​

* ‍REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ITS DEVELOPMENT PROSPECTS, BOTH FOR ITS CONTRACT CATERING AND CONCESSION CATERING BUSINESSES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)