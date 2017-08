June 12 (Reuters) - ELIS SA:

* RECOMMENDED ACQUISITION OF BERENDSEN PLC BY ELIS SA

* ELIS SA - ‍BOARDS OF ELIS AND BERENDSEN REACHED AGREEMENT ON TERMS OF A RECOMMENDED ACQUISITION BY ELIS​

* ELIS - ‍FOR EACH BERENDSEN SHARE: £5.40 IN CASH AND 0.403 NEW ELIS SHARES; PLUS ‍BERENDSEN SHAREHOLDERS ENTITLED £0.11 DIVIDEND PER BERENDSEN SHARE​