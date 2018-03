BRIEF-Elite Varainhoito H2 Operating Profit Before Depreciation Falls To EUR 0.4 Mln

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Elite Varainhoito Oyj:

* ‍JULY-DEC COMPARABLE NET SALES GREW BY 31% TO EUR 8.0 MILLION​

* ‍JULY-DEC OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE DEPRECIATION DECREASED 27% TO EUR 0.4 MILLION​

* JULY-DEC ‍PROFIT FOR PERIOD INCREASED BY 369%, TOTALLING EUR 1.2 MILLION​

* ‍REITERATES PREVIOUS ESTIMATE THAT OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE DEPRECIATION WILL INCREASE TO EUR 5-6 MILLION IN 2018​

* ‍OBJECTIVE IS TO FURTHER INCREASE AMOUNT OF ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT​