Jan 8 (Reuters) - Ellington Financial Llc:

* REPORTS ESTIMATED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

* ‍ITS ESTIMATED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $19.14, OR $18.84 ON A DILUTED BASIS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )