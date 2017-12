Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ellington Residential Mortgage Reit :

* ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT - UPON LISA MUMFORD'S RETIREMENT, CHRISTOPHER SMERNOFF, COMPANY'S CONTROLLER, WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CFO