Feb 20 (Reuters) - NXP Semiconductors NV:

* ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES LP SAYS NOW HAVE COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 7.1 PERCENT STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV AS OF FEB 16 - SEC FILING

* ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES LP SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 6.9 PERCENT STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV AS OF JAN 24 Source text : bit.ly/2sJsUMu Further company coverage: