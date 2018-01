Jan 25 (Reuters) - NXP Semiconductors NV:

* ELLIOTT AND ITS AFFILIATES REPORT COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS OF ABOUT 6.9 PERCENT OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING AS OF JAN 24

* ELLIOTT AND ITS AFFILIATES HAD COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS OF ABOUT 6 PERCENT OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING AS OF DEC 11, 2017