BRIEF-ElringKlinger FY EBIT Before Purchase Price Allocation At EUR 141.8 Mln

March 1 (Reuters) - ELRINGKLINGER AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: ELRINGKLINGER SEES SUBSTANTIAL GROWTH IN REVENUE AND SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT IN EARNINGS BASED ON PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR 2017 - SALE OF HUG COMPLETED

* FY REVENUE ROSE 6.8 PERCENT TO 1.664 BILLION EUR

* FY EBIT BEFORE PURCHASE PRICE ALLOCATION SLIGHTLY UP ON PREVIOUS YEAR AT EUR 141.8 MILLION

* ‍Q4 2017: REVENUE INCREASES BY 3.0% TO EUR 419.3 MILLION​

* ‍Q4 2017: EBIT BEFORE PURCHASE PRICE ALLOCATION STANDS AT EUR 30.7 MILLION​

* ELRINGKLINGER - ‍TRANSACTION COVERING SALE OF SWISS SUBSIDIARY HUG ENGINEERING AG WAS CLOSED EFFECTIVE FROM MARCH 1, 2018​

* POSITIVE EFFECT ON EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION EURO RANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)