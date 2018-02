Jan 30 (Reuters) - Elringklinger AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: ELRINGKLINGER WINS FURTHER LARGE-SCALE SERIAL PRODUCTION CONTRACT FOR LIGHTWEIGHT COMPONENTS

* ‍START OF PRODUCTION IN 2019 AT ELRINGKLINGER‘S PLANT IN SUZHOU, CHINA​

* ORDER REPRESENTS DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION EURO TURNOVER COVERING A PERIOD OF SIX YEARS