BRIEF-ELS reports third quarter results
October 16, 2017 / 8:30 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-ELS reports third quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc

* ELS reports third quarter results

* Q3 revenue rose 6.8 percent to $241.6 million

* Q3 revenue view $123.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc - sees FY 2018 FFO per share $3.79 - $3.89 ‍​

* Fy2018 FFO per share view $3.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Equity lifestyle Properties Inc qtrly ‍FFO earnings per share $0.90​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $3.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc - qtrly ‍normalized FFO per common share $0.91​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
