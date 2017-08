Aug 10 (Reuters) - ELUMEO SE:

* ‍SALES REVENUES ROSE SIGNIFICANTLY BY 10.8% FROM EUR 17.2 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017 TO EUR 19.1 MILLION IN Q2 OF 2017​

* POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT OF GROSS PROFIT MARGIN IN Q2 OF 2017

* IN Q2 OF 2017, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN IMPROVED TO 42.5% COMPARED TO BOTH SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR (Q2 OF 2016: 40.4%)