Sept 28 (Reuters) - INFANT BACTERIAL THERAPEUTICS AB (IBT)

* REG-EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) ADOPTS A POSITIVE OPINION ON THE PAEDIATRIC INVESTIGATION PLAN FOR IBT‘S LEAD PRODUCT

* ‍WE ARE NOW PREPARING FOR PHASE 3 STUDY - CEO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)