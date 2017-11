Nov 10 (Reuters) - EU Medicines Agency:

* EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR NOVEMBER 2017

* EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF ROCHE‘S DRUG OCRELIZUMAB FOR MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

* EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN'S DRUG MVASI FOR DIFFERENT TYPES OF CANCER‍​‍​ Source text(bit.ly/2zxBcXv) Further company coverage: