Sept 17 (Reuters) - EMAAR PROPERTIES:

* CALLS BOARD MEETING ON SEPT 20 TO APPROVE CONVERSION OF EMAAR DEVELOPMENT INTO JOINT STOCK CO TO BE LISTED ON DFM, TO OFFER UPTO 30 PERCENT SHARES

* CALLS BOARD MEETING ON SEPT 20 TO DISCUSS ENTRY INTO NEW FINANCING ARRANGEMENT WITH FIRST ABU DHABI BANK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: