Oct 22 (Reuters) - EMAAR PROPERTIES:

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE TRANSFER OF CERTAIN ASSETS OF REAL ESATE DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS OF COMPANY IN UAE TO EMAAR DEVELOPMENT CO

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE CONVERSION OF EMAAR DEVELOPMENT INTO PUBLIC JOINT STOCK CO TO LIST ON DFM VIA OFFER OF UP TO 30 PERCENT SHARES TO PUBLIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )