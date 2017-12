BRIEF-Emcore Reports Q4 GAAP EPS Of $0.08 From Cont Ops

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Emcore Corp:

* EMCORE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE $29.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $30.3 MILLION

* EMCORE CORP Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.14 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS ANTICIPATES INCREASING NON-CATV REVENUE TO 30% FOR NEXT YEAR, IMPROVE NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGINS TO 15% AS CO EXITS FISCAL YEAR 2018