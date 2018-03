March 6 (Reuters) - Emerald Expositions Events Inc:

EMERALD EXPOSITIONS EVENTS INC - ‍ COMMENCED SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING OF 7 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS​