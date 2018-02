BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Q4 Revenue Rose 3.6 Pct To $31.5 Mln

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Emerald Expositions Events Inc:

* EMERALD EXPOSITIONS REPORTS FISCAL 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 3.6 PERCENT TO $31.5 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 TO $1.30

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 7.4 TO 9.7 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $367 MILLION TO $375 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.53‍​

* EMERALD EXPOSITIONS EVENTS - QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* EMERALD EXPOSITIONS EVENTS-2017 Q4 NET INCOME HAS BENEFIT OF $52.1 MILLION TAX CREDIT TO RE-MEASUREMENT OF CO‘S NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY AT TAX RATE

* FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, EXPECTS FREE CASH FLOW IN RANGE OF $110 MILLION TO $120 MILLION

* FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, EXPECTS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.5% TO 3.5%

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.15, REVENUE VIEW $364.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S