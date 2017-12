Dec 6 (Reuters) - Emerge Energy Services Lp:

* EMERGE ENERGY SERVICES LP FILES FOR STOCK SHELF OF UPTO $100 MILLION - SEC FILING

* EMERGE ENERGY SERVICES LP SAYS IN ADDITION, SELLING UNITHOLDERS MAY OFFER AND SELL UP TO 9.84 MILLION COMMON UNITS Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2iwmjNG) Further company coverage: