BRIEF-Emerge Energy Services LP Responds To Industry-Wide Railroad Service Issues

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Emerge Energy Services LP:

* REG-EMERGE ENERGY SERVICES LP RESPONDS TO INDUSTRY-WIDE RAILROAD SERVICE ISSUES

* EMERGE ENERGY SERVICES LP SAYS UNIT ISSUED RESPONSE TO RECENT ANNOUNCEMENTS MADE BY OILFIELD SERVICE COS REGARDING RAILROAD SERVICE ISSUES​

* EMERGE ENERGY SERVICES -LATEST ‍COMMUNICATIONS FROM CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY INDICATE OPERATIONS HAVE BEGUN TO RESUME

* EMERGE ENERGY SERVICES - UNIT‘S RESPONSE THAT CURRENTLY HAVE ACTIVITY ON PORTION OF OUTBOUND CN SHIPMENTS​

* EMERGE ENERGY SERVICES LP - ‍ SUPERIOR SILICA SANDS IS CURRENTLY INCREASING UNIT TRAIN SHIPMENTS ON BURLINGTON NORTHERN AND SANTA FE RAIL LINES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: