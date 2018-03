Feb 28 (Reuters) - Emergent Biosolutions Inc:

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS AWARDED ONE-YEAR CDC CONTRACT VALUED AT $26 MILLION FOR VACCINIA IMMUNE GLOBULIN PROGRAM

* EMERGENT - UNDER AWARD, WILL CONDUCT MANUFACTURING RUNS, COLLECT PLASMA, UNDERTAKE ADDITIONAL ACTIVITIES FOR MAINTAINING VIGIV'S FDA LICESNSURE