3 days ago
BRIEF-Emergent Biosolutions Q2 earnings per share $0.11
August 3, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Emergent Biosolutions Q2 earnings per share $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Emergent Biosolutions Inc:

* Emergent Biosolutions reports second quarter and six months 2017 financial results; reaffirms calendar year 2017 guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 revenue $100.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $111.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Emergent Biosolutions Inc sees full year 2017 total revenue of $500 to $530 million

* Emergent Biosolutions Inc sees full year 2017 GAAP net income of $60 to $70 million

* Emergent Biosolutions Inc sees full year 2017 adjusted net income of $70 to $80 million

* Fy2017 revenue view $510.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Emergent Biosolutions Inc - for full year of 2017 company is reaffirming its financial forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

