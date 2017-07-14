BRIEF-Emergent BioSolutions to acquire ACAM2000 business from Sanofi

July 14 (Reuters) - Emergent Biosolutions Inc
* Emergent biosolutions to acquire acam2000® business from sanofi
* Emergent biosolutions inc - deal for all-cash consideration of $97.5 million upfront
* Emergent biosolutions inc - deal for all-cash transaction with a total value of up to $125 million
* Emergent biosolutions-deal also includes up to $27.5 million in near-term contingent regulatory & manufacturing-related milestones
* Emergent - deal expected to be accretive beginning with anticipated product deliveries in 2018 following fda licensure of u.s.-based manufacturing facility
* Emergent biosolutions-emergent will assume responsibility for existing 10-year cdc contract, which will expire and be up for renewal or extension in 2018
* Emergent biosolutions inc- intends to negotiate a follow-on, multi-year contract with u.s. Government to ensure continued supply of acam2000 to sns
* Emergent - upon closing, co will assume all responsibilities under cdc contract valued at up to approximately $160 million
* Emergent biosolutions inc - anticipates product deliveries will resume in 2018, following expected fda licensure of u.s.-based manufacturing facility
* Emergent biosolutions - expect deal to "meaningfully" contribute to revenue growth in 2018 & advance efforts towards achieving $1 billion in revenue by 2020
* Emergent biosolutions-"anticipate that acam2000 will help us achieve our goal of generating more than 10% of total revenue from international markets"