Nov 16 (Reuters) - Emerita Resources Corp

* Emerita Resources Corp - ‍ appointment of Michael Timmins as CEO and a director of company​

* Emerita Resources Corp - ‍ Joaquin Merino will continue as president of Emerita as well as managing director of Emerita Resources Espana Sl​

* Emerita Resources Corp - ‍ most recently, Timmins worked for Agnico Eagle as vice-president, Corporate Development​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: