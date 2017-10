BRIEF-Emerita Resources says Andalucia ruled in favour of co's appeal relating to awarding of Paymogo zinc project

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Emerita Resources Corp:

* Emerita Resources Corp - upper court of Andalucia has ruled in favour of Emerita’s appeal relating to awarding of paymogo zinc project

* Emerita Resources Corp - court has ruled in favour of emerita’s appeal and rescinded awarding of project

* Emerita Resources Corp - court declared resolution of april 2014, awarding paymogo tender to minera aguas teñidas sa invalid

* Emerita Resources Corp - court has also ordered that qualifying bids pursuant to paymogo tender be reassessed