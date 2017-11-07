FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Emerson Electric reports Q4 earnings from continuing operations per share $0.77
Sections
Featured
Sterling down, FTSE too?
market analysis
Sterling down, FTSE too?
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay - survey
BUSINESS
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay - survey
Saudi mass arrests jolt markets
saudi arabia
Saudi mass arrests jolt markets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 7, 2017 / 12:27 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Emerson Electric reports Q4 earnings from continuing operations per share $0.77

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co

* Emerson reports full year and fourth quarter 2017 results

* Emerson Electric Co qtrly net sales $4,435​ million versus $3,932 million last year

* Emerson Electric Co - qtrly earnings from continuing operations per share $0.77 ‍​

* Emerson Electric Co - qtrly diluted earnings per common share $0.78 ‍​

* Emerson Electric Co - ‍in fiscal 2018, company expects oil and gas prices to remain stable in a range favorable for energy related markets​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $4.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Emerson Electric Co - fy 2018 reported (GAAP) net earnings per share are expected to be $2.66 to $2.86 ‍​

* Emerson Electric Co sees 2018 ‍total co net sales to be up 8 to 10 percent, with underlying sales up 4 to 6 percent excluding 4 percent impact from acquisitions, others​

* Emerson Electric Co - fy 2018 adjusted net eps expected to be $2.75 to $2.95, excluding items

* Emerson Electric Co - ‍“market conditions began trending favorably for Emerson in second half of 2017, and we expect 2018 to continue that trajectory”​

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.90, revenue view $16.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.