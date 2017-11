Nov 27 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co:

* EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS DAVID FARR‘S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $12.55 MILLION VERSUS $15.14 MILLION IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING‍​

* EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS CFO F. J. DELLAQUILA'S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.1 MILLION VERSUS $5.97 MILLION IN FY 2017